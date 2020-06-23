Trump, Biden to come to South Florida for October presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will debate Oct. 15 in Miami, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday.

The University of Michigan was originally expected to host the debate, but the university “has concluded that it is not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned,” the commission said on its website.

The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and will be the second matchup between Trump and Biden.

The first presidential debate is slated Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, while a third debate is scheduled Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

The election will be held Nov. 3.