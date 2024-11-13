Trump picks Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State.

The conservative lawmaker is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump’s running mate this summer.

On Capitol Hill, Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has pushed for taking a harder line against China and has targeted social media app TikTok because its parent company is Chinese. He and other lawmakers contend that Beijing could demand access to the data of users whenever it wants.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said of Rubio in a statement.

Rubio's counterpart on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, immediately issued a statement supporting Trump’s pick.

"While we don’t always agree, he is smart, talented, and will be a strong voice for American interests around the globe," Warner said.

Trump made the announcement while flying back to Florida from Washington after meeting with President Joe Biden.

