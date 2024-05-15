Trump's Boeing 757 clipped corporate jet at Florida airport: FAA

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Former President Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757 clipped a parked private jet at a Florida airport over the weekend, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the West Palm Beach International Airport.

The agency said the Boeing 757 aircraft winglet, which is a small wing that is nearly vertical at the tip of an aircraft's wing, "contacted" a corporate jet after it had safely landed at the international airport.

It was unclear if Trump was aboard the plane at the time of the incident.

The FAA said the corporate jet that was clipped was parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA said that it will continue to investigate.

