Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to partially reopen this weekend following COVID-19 outbreak

In South Florida, Mar-a-Lago is slated to partially reopen Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club closed last week after an undisclosed number of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Banquet and event services were still operating during this time.

Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have been living at the resort full-time since leaving the White House in January.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, the club will reopen one of two dining facilities for lunch Saturday, and a second facility will open by Wednesday. The club will be fully operational by April 1.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

