Tunnel to Towers Tampa climb honors 9/11 heroes on 25th anniversary

The Brief Community members and first responders gathered at One Tampa Center on Saturday for the annual Tunnel to Towers Climb. The climb honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller and the 343 firefighters killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. As 2026 marks 25 years since 9/11, the foundation announced a commitment to pay off 343 mortgages for families of fallen first responders.



Community members in Tampa climbed stairs Saturday morning at One Tampa Center to honor the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, on the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Tampa Tunnel to Towers climb

What we know:

The Tunnel to Towers Climb honors New York firefighter Stephen Siller and the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11. Event participants climbed stairs at One Tampa Center, with opening ceremonies beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the climb starting at 8 a.m.

For many, the event carries deep personal meaning. Elisa Romero with the Tampa Police Department shared that the foundation paid off the home of Officer Jesse Madsen after he was killed in the line of duty. Veteran Chavon Howard climbed in memory of her nephew Brandon King, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge, and in honor of her son Lagarian Sharkey. FOX 13 anchor Allie Corey also encouraged community members to participate at least once, calling the event incredible.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released the total number of participants or the exact amount of funds raised during Saturday’s climb in Tampa.

Foundation support for military families

The backstory:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established to honor 9/11 heroes and transform a day of loss into ongoing support for service members and first responders. Over the past 25 years, the organization has delivered more than 2,000 mortgage-free homes and provided housing assistance to over 20,000 veterans. Katie Nicholson, whose husband was wounded in 2011, noted that her family received the sixth home ever built by the foundation.

Local corporate groups also supported the event. Leigh Weaver, vice president and community manager at JPMorgan Chase, noted that their military business resource group donated more than 2,000 hours this year to non-profits supporting veterans and first responders in Tampa Bay.

Paying off mortgages for fallen heroes

What's next:

To mark 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced its "343 Commitment". The pledge guarantees the organization will pay off 343 mortgages or provide mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders.