Pinellas Park bank robbery: Hospital clothing helps identify suspect, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Pinellas Park after detectives said clothing he wore during a hospital visit the day before the crime matched what the robber was wearing, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department arrest affidavit.
Pinellas Park bank robbery arrest
What we know:
Police said Kevin Scott, 66, was taken into custody on Tuesday, four days after the Nov. 13 robbery at the Wells Fargo branch at 7100 U.S. Highway 19 North.
According to the PPPD arrest affidavit, Scott entered the bank shortly before 1 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. The note said, "I have 3 bombs and a gun, no dye pack."
The teller gave Scott $339, including a $100 bill and the remaining amount in $2 bills. Scott then put the note in his pocket and left the bank, the affidavit said.
No weapon was seen during the robbery, and no injuries were reported, police said in their initial release.
Hospital clothing match cracks case
Dig deeper:
Investigators reviewed bank security footage, which showed the suspect wearing a pink-and-purple hooded sweatshirt with a yellow letter on the front and a yellow marking on the hood, according to the affidavit.
Detectives later received information about a person who had been taken to St. Anthony's Hospital on Nov. 12 wearing clothing matching the suspect's appearance in the surveillance footage.
On Tuesday, detectives located Scott at Northside Hospital and interviewed him. He did not cooperate with the investigation, the affidavit said.
Investigators also located and collected items of clothing believed to have been worn during the robbery, PPPD said.
Scott faces a second-degree felony charge of robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.
Suspect booking photo
What we don't know:
PPPD has not released Scott’s mug shot at this time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Pinellas Park Police Department arrest affidavit and an initial police release detailing the robbery timeline, surveillance clothing match, evidence collection and arrest.