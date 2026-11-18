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The Brief Kevin Scott, 66, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 13 robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in Pinellas Park, according to a Pinellas Park arrest affidavit. Police say Scott handed a teller a note threatening bombs and a gun before leaving with $339. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. Detectives linked Scott to the robbery after clothing he wore during a hospital visit matched what the suspect was wearing in surveillance footage, PPPD said.



A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Pinellas Park after detectives said clothing he wore during a hospital visit the day before the crime matched what the robber was wearing, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department arrest affidavit.

Pinellas Park bank robbery arrest

What we know:

Police said Kevin Scott, 66, was taken into custody on Tuesday, four days after the Nov. 13 robbery at the Wells Fargo branch at 7100 U.S. Highway 19 North.

According to the PPPD arrest affidavit, Scott entered the bank shortly before 1 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. The note said, "I have 3 bombs and a gun, no dye pack."

The teller gave Scott $339, including a $100 bill and the remaining amount in $2 bills. Scott then put the note in his pocket and left the bank, the affidavit said.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, and no injuries were reported, police said in their initial release.

Hospital clothing match cracks case

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed bank security footage, which showed the suspect wearing a pink-and-purple hooded sweatshirt with a yellow letter on the front and a yellow marking on the hood, according to the affidavit.

Detectives later received information about a person who had been taken to St. Anthony's Hospital on Nov. 12 wearing clothing matching the suspect's appearance in the surveillance footage.

On Tuesday, detectives located Scott at Northside Hospital and interviewed him. He did not cooperate with the investigation, the affidavit said.

Investigators also located and collected items of clothing believed to have been worn during the robbery, PPPD said.

Scott faces a second-degree felony charge of robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.

Suspect booking photo

What we don't know:

PPPD has not released Scott’s mug shot at this time.