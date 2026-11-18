The Brief Another crash: A vehicle crashed near Christine Vickers' East Tampa home, destroying her front gate and fence and knocking down a city light pole. A history of crashes: FOX 13 previously investigated the intersection of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and 17th Street, documenting more than 20 crashes in five years. The latest incident brings that total to 22. Safety concerns remain: The Florida Department of Transportation previously announced plans to study the intersection. Despite the installation of new traffic delineator posts, Vickers says she is still waiting for a solution that will protect her property.



An East Tampa homeowner says she's living in fear after yet another car crashed near her home at an intersection that has seen more than 20 crashes in just five years.

Christine Vickers has lived in her home near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 17th Street since 1979. But after decades in the neighborhood, she says the repeated crashes have left her worried that one day a vehicle will come through her front door.

The latest crash destroyed her front gate, knocked down part of her fence and took out a city light pole, leaving another expensive mess just feet from her home.

"I just hope the Lord I don't be in there sleeping and wind up in my living room one morning," Vickers said.

East Tampa intersection crash history

Big picture view:

Vickers has previously described years of close calls involving vehicles crashing near her home, and a FOX 13 investigation even found more than 20 crashes had occurred at the intersection over a five-year period. Some of those crashes have come within feet of Vickers' bedroom.

Now, another crash has added to that troubling history, bringing the total to 22.

The danger has become such a constant concern that Vickers no longer feels comfortable spending time in her own front yard. She even stopped using her mailbox, opting to pay for a post office box rather than risk walking outside to retrieve her mail.

Pedestrian and property safety risk

What they're saying:

Her concerns extend beyond her own safety to anyone who might be walking along the sidewalk or working on her property.

"Now, just imagine somebody walking down that sidewalk. They'd have got killed," Vickers said.

She says she even worries when someone comes to mow her lawn.

"I'd be scared when my yard man out here doing my yard, you know, because I don't want him to get hurt on my property," Vickers said.

Florida Department of Transportation study

The other side:

In March, following FOX 13's investigation into the repeated crashes, the Florida Department of Transportation said it planned to conduct an observation and study of the intersection to determine whether additional safety measures were needed.

Months later, Vickers says she woke up one morning to discover new traffic delineator posts had been installed in the roadway.

The posts appear intended to help guide traffic through the intersection, but it remains unclear whether they were installed as a result of FDOT's study or as part of a separate safety improvement.

During FOX 13's latest visit to the intersection, crews observed several vehicles narrowly avoiding collisions. Those posts, she pointed out, did nothing to stop this latest crash.

FOX 13 reached out to FDOT to ask whether its traffic study has been completed, what the findings revealed and whether additional safety improvements are planned. The agency has not yet provided those answers.

For Vickers, the latest crash is another indication that more needs to be done.

Homeowner repair costs

What's next:

Beyond the fear and frustration, Vickers is once again facing the financial consequences of a crash she had nothing to do with. She says contractors have estimated it will cost approximately $2,000 to repair her damaged fence.

Vickers hopes the driver's auto insurance will cover the cost.

In the past, she has filed claims through her homeowners' insurance to repair damage from crashes, but she says doing so has contributed to higher premiums. Now, she is facing another round of repairs, insurance paperwork and uncertainty over when her property will be restored.

Despite the repeated crashes, Vickers says leaving the home where she has spent nearly five decades is not an option she wants to consider.

"I've been staying here since '79, honey. So, where I'm going? I don't got too old to go anywhere now," she said.

Instead, she wants transportation officials to find a lasting solution before someone is seriously injured or killed.