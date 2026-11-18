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The Brief A Polk County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was injured in a Winter Haven shooting after a suspect hit him with a vehicle Wednesday evening. Three other people inside two separate cars were also struck during the chase before deputies ended the pursuit with a PIT maneuver. The State Attorney's Office 10th Judicial District's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is leading the investigation into the shooting.



A Polk County Sheriff's Office sergeant is recovering in the hospital after he shot at a suspect who struck him with a vehicle during an attempted arrest Wednesday evening in Winter Haven.

Winter Haven deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

PCSO officials said Sgt. Brett Hermelbracht was trying to arrest the suspect on an active felony warrant. That's when the suspect tried to run over the sergeant while trying to drive off from the scene, causing him to fire at the suspect in self-defense.

Hermelbracht was hit by the suspect, and Polk County deputies said they chased after the suspect and ultimately performed a PIT maneuver at Eloise Loop Road near Little Lake Court in Winter Haven.

Shooting injuries

By the numbers:

The sergeant was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PCSO.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Three other people in two separate cars were also hit by the suspect's vehicle. Authorities said two of them were checked and released at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was not injured during the shooting and was arrested by deputies, investigators said.

Task force investigation

What we don't know:

The State Attorney's Office 10th Judicial District's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will take the lead on the deputy-involved shooting investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect. It remains unclear what charges the suspect will face.

Sheriff Grady Judd on shooting

What's next:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give an update on this deputy-involved shooting on Thursday. Officials have not said what time that update would be given.