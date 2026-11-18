The Brief Small businesses and apartment tenants in St. Pete will have to move out, following a rezoning approval for a Chick-fil-A expansion. Store owners at Village Shoppes say they were blindsided by non-renewal notices and face tens of thousands of dollars in relocation costs. Chik-fil-A representatives say the project will alleviate dangerous Fourth Street North traffic congestion.



Several small businesses and apartment tenants in St. Pete will have to relocate by the end of the year after the city council approved a rezoning proposal to expand a Chick-fil-A.

St. Petersburg Chick-fil-A expansion

What we know:

In August, the city's planning commission denied a proposal to rezone part of a property next to Chick-fil-A on 4th St. North. Earlier this month, St. Pete City Council voted 7-1 to approve an appeal to rezone that property from neighborhood traditional zoning to corridor commercial suburban zoning.

The property holds a seven-unit, single-story apartment building and the Village Shoppes, containing several small businesses. The Chik-fil-A on 4th St. N. wants to take over the neighboring property and expand to alleviate traffic congestion.

Village Shoppes business displacement

What they're saying:

Aquatic Galleria and SZ The Tailor are two of the businesses in the Village Shoppes.

"It's not a dilapidated building, it's not condemned," Aquatic Galleria owner Anulak Singphiphat said. "There are residents still working here, living here. It's not just some old building that should be torn down. It's a thriving center. I think growth can happen, but with respect to other peoples' lives."

According to the businesses' owners, their landlord said they can't renew their leases when they expire at the end of the year.

"She's saying, 'This is the natural end of your lease cycle. There's nothing we need to do, legally.' And, I get it, but everything on paper looks good for them," Singphiphat said.

Presentations to city council show the project had been in discussion since the beginning of the year. Although, Singphiphat says the plans for the rezoning came as a surprise.

Chik-fil-A's owner said at the council meeting that he spoke with residents and held public sessions to discuss the proposal and answer questions. Business owners in the Village Shoppes say they never heard from the restaurant's ownership.

"Do I have to look for a place?" Salam Zairji, the owner of SZ The Tailor, said. "And then fixing it and working on it, and wait until people going to start knowing where I am, to come," Zairji said. "As a father for three kids, it's hard for me. It's not easy. I'm not sure what I'm going to do."

Fourth Street traffic congestion

The other side:

During a public hearing at city council's Nov. 5 meeting, representatives for the franchise owner cited a growing issue with drive-thru traffic causing congestion and safety concerns on 4th St. N.

"The circulation isn't ideal, and then also, there's a deficiency in parking," they said. "The proposed plan will solve these issues and, in particular, what this plan does, as you see it front of you, is it removes the access on 4th St. altogether. It improves the cue circulation, it increases parking."

The franchise owner says the expansion would include about 202 sq. ft. of restaurant expansion. He says the expansion would add 50 to 75 new jobs.

On Wednesday, David Neely, the local Owner-Operator of Chik-fil-A on 4th St. N. shared this statement:

"We’ve loved serving the St. Pete community for more than 27 years, and we truly care about our neighbors. As we look ahead, we want to make sure everyone has the right information about our plans.

First, if the project is approved, any actual rebuilding is still at least 18 months away. As the property landlord navigates natural lease cycles, we are encouraged that they are exploring ways to support residents with relocation, and that the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce is offering to help neighboring business owners find new locations.

As a longtime St. Pete resident, homeowner and businessman, I am deeply invested in the well-being of our community. My priority has always been to serve this neighborhood with care, and that commitment remains at the heart of our plans for the future.

This project is about more than just parking. It is a completely new, reimagined restaurant designed to help ease traffic and capacity concerns since we serve a high volume of Guests. Our goal is to create a safer, more welcoming environment for our Guests and Team Members, while also bringing 50 to 75 new local jobs. We are dedicated to being caring neighbors through every step of this journey and remain so grateful for St. Pete’s ongoing support."

Pending relocation and timeline

What we don't know:

It's unclear where exactly displaced tenants and businesses will move or what specific relocation support is being offered. The landlord declined to comment when reached by FOX 13.