The Brief The PSTA beefed up fares for disabled riders who live outside their coverage area. Due to a loss of revenue due to Amendment 3, fares will jump from $4.50 per trip to $12 per trip, with planning board members declining to adopt a recommended $30 price The fare would go into effect in March, potentially along with cuts to 25 of their 40 routes.



Amendment 3 is forcing steep service cuts and fee increases at PSTA, with planning board members adopting a $12 fare for certain riders who are disabled and who live more than three-fourths of a mile outside their ordinary routes.

PSTA fare hike

The backstory:

Administrators had proposed moving the $4.50 fare to $30, but board members got an earful from the public who said that size of a cut would harm the health of those who are often disabled, quadriplegic or vision-impaired.

"This is devastating to our community. We are at your mercy," said one public speaker. "Please be gentle, we do not have alternatives.

The increase will impact 950 riders a year, about 4% of the 25,000 disabled riders who use the system.

"When we say, let's look elsewhere, that's so hard for us to do as a transit agency," said Bonnie Sato of PSTA. "What we provide is life-sustaining service to people who don't have any other options. So when we said cut elsewhere, we're cutting someone's life-sustaining transportation no matter what, and that is so hard."

Under Amendment 3, PSTA would lose $15 million the first year and $22 million the second year.

They are considering cutting 25 of their 40 routes, including 12 that are considered core routes.

They could also lose revenue from other local governments that contract with them, including the City of St. Pete Beach, which ended their Gulf Blvd. beach trolley earlier this week.

PSTA bus on street.

"This is a reality that we live in with Amendment 3 passing," said Sato. "Fixed-route riders, paratransit riders, riders who have no other alternatives are going to lose service and there's nothing that we can do about that. Amendment 3 has passed and this is the reality that we have to move forward with, unfortunately."

One squabble between board members cropped up, with Richie Floyd asking another member, Barbara Haselden, why she supported Amendment 3.

She declined to comment during the meeting, and then again after, walking away from reporters who had asked if she regretted supporting Amendment 3.

"I have no comment."

Floyd did speak to reporters.

"The conservatives that have pushed budget cuts at this organization over the last few years didn't have anything to say today when it came time to actually cut services for people and that was frustrating for me and I wanted to know what their thought process was," said Floyd.

What's next:

The increase approved today will go into effect in March.

As far as the increasing cost of the rides for the disabled, the PSTA says it is still well below what private companies charge for a similar service.