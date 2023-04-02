'School grandma' dedicates her days to helping students

Walking into Starkey Elementary School, the students know exactly who will be waiting for them to give them their first hug of the day. Though they’re not blood-related, the kids have a special bond with their ‘school grandma,’ and can always count on her to cheer them up.

Her name is Nancy Rose, but at Starkey, she is known adoringly as ‘Nana Rose’ by the students and staff.

Rose has been volunteering at the school for over a decade and will continue doing so for as long as possible.

READ: Hillsborough schools ban "This book is gay" from all middle schools

Audrey Chaffin, Principal of Starkey Elementary, refers to Rose as ‘the school’s grandma.’

(" School grandma" making a difference in her students lives )

"Nana Rose impacts the entire school community, not just directly with our students, but she’s become very close to a lot of our staff members," Chaffin said.

Rose "absolutely loves" helping the teachers because there are many things they don’t have time to do. She serves as a teacher’s assistant, distributing materials and reading to the kids.

But Rose’s impact on students at Starkey reaches further than academics. Principal Chaffin notes that some kids have rough home lives, and sometimes just need an extra hug from a trusted adult.

And Nana Rose is more than willing to do that.

MORE: Zephyrhills lawmaker pushes for later school start times across Florida

When Rose tells others about her volunteer experience at Starkey, she’s often met with the same question: "Volunteer…so you don’t get paid?"

But she insists she’s rewarded with something much more rewarding – hugs.

"I want them to take my love with them and share it with other people," she said. "And the reason I hug so much is it’s the only way that I can keep my supply."

Her genuine love for the kids is one reason she was selected as one of 15 Outstanding School Volunteers for Pinellas County Schools.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information by clicking here.