Twilight Lounge accused shooter to remain in jail until trial

The Brief The suspect in a 2022 murder appeared in court with hopes of being released on bond. The prosecution presented surveillance video clearly identifying the suspect as the shooter in the homicide case. The defense gave up a bit of information hinting at a possible "self-defense" claim in cross-examination.



In April of 2022, a fight at the Twilight Lounge ended with shots fired, one man injured and another man dead in the field next to the Plant City business.

As paramedics and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, the collection of evidence and putting together the pieces of the puzzle began.

Witnesses shared how the possible suspect was the brother of another man involved in the fight. The surveillance video from the establishment caught the entire exchange both inside the venue and outside.

Once a suspect was developed and identified by the victims, law enforcement were able to get a warrant to seek his arrest, but he was gone.

Scene of Twilight Lounge

What we know:

Last week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested that suspect, Oscar Molina, for that murder that took place back in 2022. He was captured following surveillance at an address in Dover where detectives suspected he was hiding out.

HCSO arrest image

He was located and arrested on July 2nd on charges of 1st degree murder, attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

In court Wednesday, Molina and his attorney appeared in Hillsborough County Court for a Pretrial Detention Hearing on those charges.

The prosecution addressed the court unfolding the facts about the homicide that took place at the Twilight Lounge in Plant City on April 13th, 2022.

The entire incident began with a fight outside the bathroom inside the business.

Surveillance image from HCSO

Surveillance image from HCSO

The deceased victim, Mike Gomez, was in the bathroom with several other men when Molina came to the door. The homicide detective related in court that words were exchanged outside the door between Gomez and Molina, and then, surveillance video showed that Gomez began to fight with Molina. The detective acknowledged that friends of Gomez also joined in the attack on Molina whose brother came to his aid.

All of this took place inside the bar. But, as the fight spilled over towards the exit doors, the exit was blocked by friends of Gomez. According to the detective and the surveillance video, that is when Molina pulled a firearm and began shooting.

Surveillance image from HCSO

One man was struck by bullets with two injuries to the left leg and one to his right arm. He remained at the entrance to the lounge.

Surveillance image from HCSO

The other victim, Mike Gomez, ran from the scene towards a nearby field.

Surveillance image from HCSO



The Sheriff's Detective told the court that Molina followed the man running into the field by getting into a car, striking him with that car and then exiting the vehicle to shot the victim there in the grass where he fell.

The detective related that the victim was shot six times and had suffered from blunt force trauma to the head. In all, 14 shell casings were recovered and entered into evidence. All were 9mm shell casings from Norma manufacturing.

As the detective addressed the gunman in the video, he spoke to specifics such as the gun in hand, and the fact that the suspect had a distinctive neck tattoo.

Surveillance image from HCSO



In court, the detective related that the suspect, Oscar Molina, also has a similar neck tattoo.

Oscar Molina at defense table



Upon hearing both sides argue the case, and hearing that the suspect had already fled the jurisdiction once to avoid charges, Judge Lyann Goudie agreed with the prosecution to hold Oscar Molina without bond.



What's next:

During the cross-examination on the stand, the defense attorney established that the victim, Mike Gomez, is a known gang member. He also presented information to the court that the suspect, his client Oscar Molina, was the victim in the altercation that began inside the business. He indicated that Molina was outnumbered and was unable to escape the fight because friends of the man he was fighting with were at the exit.

While a pretrial detention hearing is not the venue for presenting a "Stand Your Ground" defense, it does give the defense a chance, on the record, to get testimony from the detective that backs up such a defense.

Oscar Molina will be held without bond until his trial.