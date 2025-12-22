Father and son restoring Tampa Cigar Factory

The Brief The father and son combo is transforming the Perfecto Garcia Cigar Factory on N 16th St. into apartments. Robert F Holsopple and his son Robert are restoration specialists. They say they're building a new building inside an old building by repurposing original materials, including rare heart pine.



The Robert F. Holsopple Company is restoring the old Perfecto-Garcia Cigar factory at 2808 N 16th St. in Ybor City.

The factory was built in 1914 and as the cigar industry faded in Tampa, the building had other uses.

Most recently a furniture company operated in the building.

Holsopple began the restoration process in 2019. They experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

Holsopple believes it will take another two years to transform the factory into 36 luxury apartments with an industrial flavor.

What's next:

Holsopple says they will continue to repurpose materials. They plan to retain the factory's massive, freestanding tower that holds a water tank.

They say the tank will not hold water but will remain as a signature landmark.

The backstory:

The Perfecto-Garcia Cigar Factory was built in 1914. Holsopple says they found evidence of at least two additions to the factory over the years.

Historians say Tampa once had 200 cigar factories, but only a few still stand.

The surrounding neighborhood is experiencing a renaissance.