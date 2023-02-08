‘More words’: Twitter Blue customers can now post longer tweets

Twitter Blue subscribers can now post longer tweets, the social media company announced Wednesday.

"More words more words," the company posted repeatedly in one tweet before ending with "Sometimes you need more words. Longer Tweets are now live for US @TwitterBlue subscribers."

The company expanded the character limit to 4,000. Every Twitter user can read longer tweets, but only blue subscribers can create them.

"More words more words," the company posted repeatedly in one tweet before ending with, "Sometimes you need more words. Longer Tweets are now live for US @TwitterBlue subscribers."

RELATED: Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, Kegerators, espresso machines

However, standard posting limits on media, creating polls and using hashtags still apply.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet. With the improved service, Twitter Blue subscribers will now see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos, and have their tweets featured more prominently.

The service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was flooded by imposter accounts, including from some impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

Daniel Miller and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

