Two arrested for setting Tampa police cruiser on fire, detectives say

Two men were behind bars Monday morning after allegedly lighting a Tampa police cruiser on fire. The cruiser was empty at the time of the fire, so no one was seriously injured, officials said.

Around 2:10 a.m., dispatchers received a call reporting the police cruiser was on fire in the parking lot of the House of Hope on Bay to Bay Boulevard. The cruiser had been sitting unoccupied in the parking lot, when two suspects were able to break the vehicle window, police said. The suspects then tossed an unidentified object inside the car, starting the fire.

Tampa police said the two men were found walking close to the crime scene near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Bay to Bay when they were stopped by officers. One of the men had a cut on his hand.

After a short interview with detectives, both admitted to the crime and were arrested, officials said.

The suspects were identified as Jeremy David Penny and Matthew Ethridge. Both were taken into custody and face charges of burglary to a vehicle and arson.

Ethridge was on probation for arson at the time of his arrest.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, a motive is not known.

