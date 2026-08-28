Two boats catch fire at Davis Islands Yacht Club in Tampa
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TAMPA, Fla. - Two boats caught on fire at the Davis Islands Yacht Club on Friday.
Davis Islands boat blaze
What we know:
Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to the yacht club to extinguish the boat fires. Firefighters did confirm both fires are out.
No one was aboard either boat, and no injuries have been reported.
Tampa fire investigation
What we don't know:
Crews have not said what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tampa Fire Rescue, who provided details on the emergency response and status of the boat fires.