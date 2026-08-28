Two boats catch fire at Davis Islands Yacht Club in Tampa

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The Brief Emergency crews put out boat fires at the Davis Islands Yacht Club. Authorities reported no injuries, and investigators have not said what caused the damage.



Two boats caught on fire at the Davis Islands Yacht Club on Friday.

Davis Islands boat blaze

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to the yacht club to extinguish the boat fires. Firefighters did confirm both fires are out.

No one was aboard either boat, and no injuries have been reported.

Tampa fire investigation

What we don't know:

Crews have not said what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.