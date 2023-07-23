Two dogs die after being left in hot car at Pasco Walmart, police say

article

Pasco County deputies have arrested 40-year-old Tiffany Critchfield after she allegedly left two dogs in a car on Friday, resulting in their deaths.

Police say that around 11:45 p.m., they responded to a complaint regarding two dogs that had been left in a car at the Walmart in Hudson.

The investigation indicates that the dogs were in the car for about an hour, according to authorities.

Police say Critchfield has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.