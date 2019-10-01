Two found dead in New Port Richey home

A man and woman were found dead in a Pasco County home this morning, but deputies say there is no threat to the public.

According to the sheriff's office, the scene is at a home along Black Fox Drive in New Port Richey. That's in the Park Lake Estates neighborhood just east of State Road 54 and Rowan Road.

The identities of the man and woman were not immediately released, and no other details were available.

"There is no threat to the public and the scene is secure," a sheriff's office spokesperson noted.