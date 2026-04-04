Two hospitalized after multivehicle crash on US 19: HCFR

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The Brief Two people were hospitalized following multivehicle crash in Spring Hill, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Fire rescue said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, following the crash. As of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, only one northbound lane of US 19 was open.



Hernando County Fire Rescue said two people were hospitalized following a car crash involving a motorcycle on US 19 that temporarily closed the roadway.

What we know:

According to HCFR, just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, fire rescue arrived at the scene of a crash at the Lowe's just north of Berkley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition, following the crash. A second person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, HCFR said northbound roads were closed. One lane of northbound US 19 has been opened, as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Officials are warning drivers to expect delays in the Spring Hill area.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the crash occurred, and if any charges will be filed.

The crash is still under investigation.