Two hospitalized after someone shot into a vehicle in East Tampa, police say

Two people have been hospitalized after someone shot into a vehicle near Ybor City in East Tampa.

It happened near East Columbus Drive and 14th Street. The Tampa Police Department said the two people shot were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

TPD Chief Mary O'Connor and Florida House Representative for District 61 Diane Hart spoke at a news conference on the shooting Monday afternoon. Both called on the public to come together to help prevent shootings.

"We are concerned about the violence in this community," Chief O'Connor said. "The community can't solve these cases on their own, we need to do it together. Everybody needs to come together to prevent these future shootings."

The chief urged the public during the news conference to contact TPD if they see anything suspicious.

Chief O'Connor said investigators are continuing to determine how many suspects were involved in the shooting this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

