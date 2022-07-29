Two hospitalized for severe burns in Pasco County mobile home fire

Pasco County firefighters said two people were injured following a mobile home fire in Holiday.

The house fire occurred at a home on Buena Vista Lane. According to fire officials, one adult was airlifted to a hospital and the other adult was taken to Tampa General Hospital in an ambulance.

Their injuries are described as "severe burns." Their ages were not provided.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.