FHP: DUI crash sends SUV into tandem bicycle on Pinellas bike path, killing 2 cyclists

Two people died while riding a tandem bicycle on a trail in Pinellas County following a two-vehicle crash on a nearby road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the drivers involved was arrested for DUI.

Troopers said the crash occurred Tuesday night on Keystone Road near Meadows Drive in Tarpon Springs. The driver of an SUV, 31-year-old Cory Robert Corrado, was heading west on Keystone Road approaching the intersection. Meanwhile, a second SUV, was traveling east.

Investigators said Corrado was passing other vehicles in the eastbound lane in a no-passing zone, and was approaching the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old man from Odessa, tried to avoid a collision by steering into the outside shoulder. However, it was unsuccessful, investigators said.

The impact from the crash caused the second driver’s SUV to rotate, overturn and into a paved bicycle trail. A 58-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were on the trail riding a tandem two-person bicycle when the SUV struck them.

Both died at the scene, troopers said. Neither were identified by authorities.

The driver of the second SUV had minor injuries.

Following the crash, troopers arrested Corrada for DUI manslaughter involving drugs and vehicular homicide.