Two Pinellas schools left with electrical damages after Hurricane Helene

Pinellas County school district leaders met with parents from two schools that will remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene, answering questions about what's next for students.

Gulf Beaches Elementary Magnet School and Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 School are temporarily shut down after suffering major electrical damage.

"Going back to school, being with her friends at school and everything else, I think that's going to help everybody in the community bond back together," said Andres Bastardo, who attended the meeting for Gulf Beaches parents.

READ: Hurricane Helene leaves many families without their homes

District and school administrators confirmed the following plan:

Beginning on Wednesday, students from Gulf Beaches Elementary School will move to Disston Academy in Gulfport. Disston Academy, which the district said has a small enrollment on its campus of about 70 students, will move to Lealman Academy. Madeira Beach Elementary students will attend Walsingham Elementary School, with a modified schedule from 11:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

On Thursday, Madeira Beach Middle School students will begin attending Osceola Fundamental High School.

"We are here to reunite and rebuild the community and I think that's one thing, as educators, we're always looking for the future. That future is now," said Gulf Beaches Principal Bob Kalach.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: