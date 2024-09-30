Hurricane Helene leaves many families without their homes

Hurricane Helene upended the lives of many people who don't even know where they are going to go to sleep for the next few weeks.

Some are turning to hotels and Airbnbs. One family in South Tampa is planning on living out of a camper in their driveway as they wait to repair their home.

"The water was up to my waist on the sidewalk when we decided to evacuate the house, and we put our 16-year-old dog and our cat in a wheelbarrow and my husband floated it down the street," displaced resident Kat Robinson-Malone said.

Robinson-Malone has been living in her home in South Tampa since 2011, but now she is staying with friends down the street as she works to repair her home.

"We don't know if we can stay here, like if this is going to keep happening, and we don't want to lose our family. I mean, these are we call each other framily because, like, these are our people, and it just sucks," Robinson-Malone said.

Robinson-Malone lives about seven blocks from the Bay. Her home got several inches of water in it, meaning they had to rip out the flooring and water damaged drywall. They're planning to live in a camper in their driveway while they repair their home.

Their relator, Sophia Sanchez, said for those in need of housing, reach out to your neighbors you know and be cautious of scammers.

"This is where relationships come in is key. Find a great neighbor that can help you use their computer or ask for them to help you look into resources. If there's some forgiveness for employers right now to allow people some grace to be able to maneuver through this. I think that's essential," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said some of her clients who are displaced have had the most success finding temporary housing through Facebook marketplace. She also advises displaced homeowners to reach out to their realtor, because some brokers are opening up vacant homes on the market to displaced families in need.

Meanwhile, when it comes to insurance claims, Sanchez said be sure to document everything with photos and keep a timeline of repair work you've done in case the insurance company has any detailed questions.

"Just making sure you have everything ready to go. All the supplies. And I'm a bit of a prepper, and I think a lot of people that live in this area need to have that mindset, too," Sanchez said.

We're also learning that temporary housing from FEMA may soon be available. Governor Ron DeSantis mentioned they believe they will likely get that approved. It's still not clear though when and where that could open up.

