Two shot at Tampa nightclub

Two men were shot overnight at Club Status in Tampa, according to police.

The male victims fled the scene before making contact with officers, but Tampa Police say they met up with them at a local hospital.

Investigators say area hospitals had been put on alert for possible incoming gunshot victims.

Officers say the men have non-life-threatening injuries.

The reason for the shooting is unknown at this time and detectives say they are actively investigating.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.