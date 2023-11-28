Two Tampa police officers pin badges to son, daughter in department's swear-in ceremony

Tampa police officers swear to place the well being and safety of others ahead of their own. While we often hear about the law enforcement family, at a ceremony where badges are pinned on new recruits, family has a double meaning.

A police officer with the Tampa Police Department got to pin the badge on to one of the department's newest officers – his own son.

Pictured: TPD Officers Thomas Farrell and Riley Farrell, father and son.

"I’m extremely proud of him to follow me in this profession and try to make a difference in this community," said Tampa Police Officer Thomas Farrell, who is in his 20th year with TPD.

"Growing up, I saw him and what the profession did for our family and the difference he made in the community," said Riley Farrell, a criminology graduate from the University of South Florida.

With 29 new recruits welcomed Tuesday and a grant for 30 more officers to follow, TPD will soon number more than 1,000 officers.

On top of the father and son duo at Tuesday's swearing in ceremony, the police department also had a father and daughter share the pinning of a badge and common call to service.

Pictured: TPD Officers Jim Dausch and Calyn Dausch, father and daughter.

"Actually, I didn't know she wanted to follow in my footsteps," said Officer Jim Dausch. "I’m honored that she decided to. She’s a very smart woman."

"I heard his stories growing up and saw how much impact it had, and all his friends. I wanted the same thing," said his daughter, Calyn Dausch.

Some of the new recruits come from other police departments. Some come from the same household.

"When police officers want to send their kids to the police department, that speaks volumes, especially the Tampa Police Department," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We talked about it in the ceremony how some departments see a shortage of police officers. We’re fortunate not to be in that predicament."

Some might say it’s a thankless job, but you won't hear that from the father and son or the father and daughter who now share the calling to protect and serve.