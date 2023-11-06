Tampa police using grants to help combat youth gun violence

The Tampa Police Department received two grants to help combat gun violence in the community.

One grant is specifically geared towards youth gun violence. TPD is using the $700,000 3-year grant in partnership with Safe and Sound Hillsborough's Youth Offender program.

"We’re working with kids as young as 12 and 13 years old who get their hands on guns," said Executive Director Freddy Barton.

The grant was received last September. Barton said it couldn't have come at a better time following the mass shooting in Ybor last weekend.

Court documents showed that 14-year-old Elijah Wilson, who was shot and killed, was found with a loaded gun in his waistband. He allegedly got into an argument with 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips before gunfire was exchanged.

Phillips was later arrested for second-degree murder.

Barton said the grant will improve Safe and Sound's Youth Offender program in a few ways.

"We’re going to be providing intensive case managers, we’re looking for staff to come and work and help us with that," he explained.

The grant will also fund wraparound support services, "...not just for the kids that have been impacted, but also their families and victims' assistance as well," Barton added.

The other grant was formally accepted by Tampa Police in last Thursday's city council meeting. It was issued by the Department of Justice through the Smart Policing Initiative Grant program.

Through the $800,000 3-year grant, TPD detectives will partner with Florida International University to research and study gun violence in the community while improving the use of data through the Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

"We know that anytime there’s money coming down, we need to make sure that those dollars are put to good use," Barton said.

For more information about Safe and Sound Hillsborough's Youth Offender Program, click here.