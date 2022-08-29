Two Tampa women accused of intentionally burning kids with hot pot, TPD says

article

Two Tampa women were arrested for intentionally burning two kids with a hot pot, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested 24-year-old Chazay Durant and 19-year-old Shyandria Scott on August 26.

Officers said they were told about the abuse on August 18 after one of the victim's, who is under 10-year-old, showed up to school with welts, blisters and fresh burn marks on their body. The child was taken to Saint Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

The Department of Children and Families was notified, prompting a child protective investigator to respond to the home, TPD said. Investigators said they found another child, under the age of five, with similar injuries.

Officers said they learned through their investigation that the children were intentionally burned by Durant with a hot pot and one of the kids was held down by Scott during the incident.

One of the victims was burned so badly that the circular lines on the bottom of the pot were imprinted on the skin, Tampa police said.

Officers did confirm all children were removed from the home and medically assessed.

Durant was arrested on two aggravated child abuse charges and Scott was arrested on one.