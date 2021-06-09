Two teens face murder charges in shooting of 17-year-old during drug deal at Bartow park

article

The day after the sheriff of Polk County made a plea for help to find the suspects who "massacred" a high school student at a Bartow park, detectives announced two teenagers were arrested for murder.

Detectives said the suspects – who are both 16 years old – were found at a home on Tuesday along Gause Street, not far from where the murder of 17-year-old Taigur Taguri took place. The teen suspects are facing first-degree murder charges.

According to a news release, the father of one of the suspects was arrested on drug charges.

The deadly shooting occurred Monday night when Taguri arrived at Gordon Heights Park with the intent of selling marijuana, Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday.

Judd said several black males were sitting on picnic tables when Taigur’s vehicle approached their location. They walked over, pulled over the vehicle doors, and the gunshots started.

Taguri's pickup truck was towed to the Polk County Sheriff's Office for processing.

Taguri's pickup truck lurched forward, crashing into a fence and playground equipment. He was shot multiple times. His female passenger was uninjured.

"The suspects ran from the scene," Judd said. "This was an ambush. An absolute ambush."

The sheriff is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide additional information surrounding the suspects’ arrests.

