Two years after a Clearwater couple's murder, police release scene photos in hopes of finding killer

article

Those who knew David and Mina Swan described them as friendly, involved in their community and a couple that people loves to be around it. It’s what makes the two-year-long mystery as to who would want to kill the elderly, Clearwater couple, so confusing.

Tuesday marks two years since their murder. The family of the couple, along with the Clearwater Police Department, are once again asking for the public’s help in finding answers that could lead to the arrest of the Swans' killer.

That’s why Clearwater PD have released never-before-seen photos from the murder scene.

Newspapers in front of the Swan's residence (Clearwater Police Department)

There are pictures of the outside of the Swan’s house on Flushing Avenue in Clearwater. In the photos, you can see mail piled up in the mailbox.

Mail started to pile up (Clearwater Police Department)

Advertisement

Outside the garage, David's car was still parked in the driveway, while Mina's vehicle sat inside the garage.

David's vehicle seen in the driveway (Clearwater Police Department)

Mina's vehicle inside the garage (Clearwater Police Department)

It was those red flags that led neighbors to become concerned that something might be wrong with the couple, ultimately leading to the deadly discovery inside the home.

Detectives are hoping the photos might trigger a memory for someone that could lead to answers in the case.

The enclosed pool area of the Swan's home (Clearwater Police Department)

From the beginning, Clearwater detectives have said that the couple was targeted in this gruesome double homicide. The reason, however, is still unclear.

The murder scene in 2018 (FOX 13 News)

David and Mina Swan, both in their 80s, had been involved in the community for much of their lives and had been spending their retirement years traveling together.

The couple married in 1999, and, together, they have a total of seven children from their previous marriages. Their family has been vocal about how desperate they are to find the killer responsible.

The Swan's mailbox (Clearwater Police Department)

Billboards have been posted across the Tampa Bay area asking for information and have even offered a reward of $50,000. With the addition of $3,000 contributed by Crime Stoppers, the reward currently stands at $53,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

The question of who would want to shoot and kill this couple inside their home still haunts the family. However, they’re still hopeful they will one day find out the answer and justice will be served.

Detectives have spent the past two years interviewing hundreds of people trying to get as much information as possible. Tuesday afternoon they plan to hold a press conference alongside the family to share any updates in the case and to once again ask the public for help.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to give the Clearwater Police Department a call at (727) 562-4141.