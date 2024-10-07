U-Haul offering free self-storage to Floridians preparing for Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch Fox 13 live:

Residents across Florida’s western coast are bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Milton, which has intensified to a Category 5 storm as it brews in the Gulf of Mexico.

As Floridians are boarding their homes, putting sandbags in place and making evacuation plans, U-Haul has stepped up to offer them access to 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable containers for the preparation and inevitable cleanup of Hurricane Milton.

This offer applies to all 162 Florida-based U-Haul centers, not just those on the state’s Western coast.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday and bring heavy winds and storm surges to the state's western coast.

