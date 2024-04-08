U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 kids, 3 adults from sinking ship near Crystal River

Five people, including two children, are back on dry land after their boat overturned off Crystal River on Sunday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard says three adults and two children were found clinging to an 18-foot boat that was sinking about 10 miles west of Crystal River.

Sea Tow Crystal River contacted the Coast Guard around 6 p.m. asking for help rescuing boaters whose vessel had capsized.

Coast Guard crews in the air and on the water, along with a commercial salvage company, say they spotted the stranded boaters around 8 p.m.

The Coast Guard boat crew took the mariners from the water and brought them to Pete’s Pier Marina where emergency medical services were waiting.

No injuries have been reported and the boaters are working with a commercial salvage company to remove the vessel from the water.

"Our crews were able to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible results," said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Aircraft Commander. "Emergencies at sea can happen anytime, anywhere. We recommend all mariners carry a radio, flares, and other distress signals in case they encounter an unexpected situation."

