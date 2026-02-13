Expand / Collapse search

Pets rescued after vehicle fire ignites, destroys Brooksville home: HCFR

By
Published  February 13, 2026 8:41pm EST
Brooksville
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • A vehicle fire caused by mechanical issues spread from a carport to a Brooksville home, destroying both the house and the vehicle, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
    • Fire crews rescued four pets – a dog, cat, ferret and bearded dragon. All are expected to fully recover, HCFR said.
    • All residents safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported by HCFR.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters rescued multiple pets after a mechanical issue with a vehicle sparked a fire at a Brooksville home Friday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

HCFR says crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 18000 block of Spangler Avenue following reports of flames under a carport attached to a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had burst into flames. The fire had quickly spread from the carport into the house, officials said.

Image 1 of 11

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

All residents were able to evacuate the home safely before crews arrived, according to HCFR.

MORE NEWS: Accused killer sent suicidal texts during Sarasota shooting, arsenal of weapons recovered at scene: SCSO

Crews battled the flames and rescued one dog, one cat, a ferret and a bearded dragon from inside the home. Officials said all the animals are expected to make a full recovery. 

HCFR says the home and vehicle were declared a total loss.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was mechanical issues with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

BrooksvillePets and AnimalsFire