Pets rescued after vehicle fire ignites, destroys Brooksville home: HCFR

Firefighters rescued multiple pets after a mechanical issue with a vehicle sparked a fire at a Brooksville home Friday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

HCFR says crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 18000 block of Spangler Avenue following reports of flames under a carport attached to a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had burst into flames. The fire had quickly spread from the carport into the house, officials said.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

All residents were able to evacuate the home safely before crews arrived, according to HCFR.

Crews battled the flames and rescued one dog, one cat, a ferret and a bearded dragon from inside the home. Officials said all the animals are expected to make a full recovery.

HCFR says the home and vehicle were declared a total loss.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was mechanical issues with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.