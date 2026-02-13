Pets rescued after vehicle fire ignites, destroys Brooksville home: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters rescued multiple pets after a mechanical issue with a vehicle sparked a fire at a Brooksville home Friday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
HCFR says crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 18000 block of Spangler Avenue following reports of flames under a carport attached to a home.
When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that had burst into flames. The fire had quickly spread from the carport into the house, officials said.
All residents were able to evacuate the home safely before crews arrived, according to HCFR.
Crews battled the flames and rescued one dog, one cat, a ferret and a bearded dragon from inside the home. Officials said all the animals are expected to make a full recovery.
HCFR says the home and vehicle were declared a total loss.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was mechanical issues with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
