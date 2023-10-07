U.S.S. Jack H. Lucas officially commissioned into service in front of thousands at Port Tampa Bay

The U.S.S. Jack H Lucas was officially commissioned into active service for the United States Navy at a ceremony attended by thousands at the Port of Tampa on Saturday.

The 511-foot-long ship is the Navy's newest and most technologically advanced guided missile destroyer.

Its namesake, Private First Class Jack H Lucas, served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima.

"He enlisted in the Marine Corp at only the age of 14 and by the time he was 17, he was at Iwo Jima and dove on two Grenades and pulled them under himself to save the lives of the Koreans right by him," said Lt. Dan McCormack, US NAVY.

The ship's Motto, indestructible, boldly describes Jack's spirit, the strength of her riveting steel and her crew of more than 300 sailors, who spent the week in Tampa guiding locals through tours.

"Being able to take guests on to show them this ship and all the hard work the sailors have done to get us to this point has really been phenomenal"," said McCormack.

The city of Tampa welcomed the ship after getting approved to host the historic ceremony.

She will now set sail for the naval base in San Diego and enter a training cycle before getting assigned for deployment.