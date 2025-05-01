Families honor fallen officers at 37th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
LAKELAND, Fla. - It's at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial where officers who died in the line of duty are remembered forever, along with their sacrifice. May 1 was the 37th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park on Lime Street.
Local perspective:
Chuck Goddard, his brother, Chris, and sister, Rebekah, make it a point to return every year to the memorial service. Chuck and his twin brother were just 10 years old and his sister, three, when their father, David Goddard, who was a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, was killed in a car crash while on call back in 1989.
"He was a very dedicated deputy," said Chuck. "He brought us into that family and shared a lot of that with us. Shared shift parties with us; the whole crew. It was just a big family in the police force."
To keep his memory alive, Chuck started a non-profit in his name to provide a scholarship for those pursuing a career in law enforcement or to support other families of fallen heroes.
"That's my attempt at doing the best and most that I can to remember him," he said.
Big picture view:
Thirty-seven fallen officers were honored during the "Roll Call of Heroes." Family members or representatives placed a rose on each permanent marker.
No new names of fallen heroes were added this year.
There was also a Joint Agency Officer Processional March, Presentation of Colors by a Joint Agency Color Guard, a helicopter Fly Over, Retreat of the Fallen Rider by the PCSO Mounted Unit, bagpipe players, 3 Gun Volley and Taps.
"They put themselves in harms' way to make sure we have a safe community and that should be cherished and remembered," said Chuck.
Families brought together by tragedy now find comfort knowing their loved ones have found eternal peace.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered during the 37th Annual Polk County Officers' Memorial Service.
