Families honor fallen officers at 37th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

The Brief The 37th Annual Polk County Officers' Memorial Service was held Thursday at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park on Lime Street. It's where officers who died in the line of duty are remembered forever, along with their sacrifice. Thirty-seven fallen officers were honored during the "Roll Call of Heroes."



It's at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial where officers who died in the line of duty are remembered forever, along with their sacrifice. May 1 was the 37th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park on Lime Street.

Local perspective:

Chuck Goddard, his brother, Chris, and sister, Rebekah, make it a point to return every year to the memorial service. Chuck and his twin brother were just 10 years old and his sister, three, when their father, David Goddard, who was a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, was killed in a car crash while on call back in 1989.

READ: Florida lawmakers scrap statewide plan for later school start times

"He was a very dedicated deputy," said Chuck. "He brought us into that family and shared a lot of that with us. Shared shift parties with us; the whole crew. It was just a big family in the police force."

To keep his memory alive, Chuck started a non-profit in his name to provide a scholarship for those pursuing a career in law enforcement or to support other families of fallen heroes.

"That's my attempt at doing the best and most that I can to remember him," he said.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Big picture view:

Thirty-seven fallen officers were honored during the "Roll Call of Heroes." Family members or representatives placed a rose on each permanent marker.

No new names of fallen heroes were added this year.

There was also a Joint Agency Officer Processional March, Presentation of Colors by a Joint Agency Color Guard, a helicopter Fly Over, Retreat of the Fallen Rider by the PCSO Mounted Unit, bagpipe players, 3 Gun Volley and Taps.

"They put themselves in harms' way to make sure we have a safe community and that should be cherished and remembered," said Chuck.

Families brought together by tragedy now find comfort knowing their loved ones have found eternal peace.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during the 37th Annual Polk County Officers' Memorial Service.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: