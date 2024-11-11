UF men's basketball coach responds to allegations of stalking women

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

University of Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden confirmed he's part of a "school inquiry" that's been going on for at least a month.

According to UF's student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, several current and former students filed complaints against Golden, accusing him of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, stalking and cyberstalking.

The report also says Golden used his Instagram account to follow and engage with the young women, sending them unwanted sexual advances and explicit images, allegedly including images of his own genitalia.

The women also allege that on more than one occasion, he showed up to locations the women had shared on their accounts, then sent images of the women or their vehicles to let them know he was in their vicinity.

Golden, a 39-year-old married father of two, released a statement on X over the weekend, saying:

"For the last month I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry. I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly."

Golden was named the head coach of UF's men's basketball team in 2022.

This marks the third time in three years that a Gators coach has faced serious allegations of inappropriate behavior. Women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer was forced to resign in 2021. Less than a year later, the school fired women's soccer coach Tony Amato after a separate investigation.

