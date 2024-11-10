FEMA official fired for directing workers to avoid homes with Trump signs, Lake Placid mayor reacts

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official was fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors in Lake Placid, Florida not to go to homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump, according to the agency.

Marn'i Washingtion, the disaster survivor assistance crew leader for Highlands County, is accused of instructing her staff to avoid knocking on the doors of homes that "advertised Trump" after Hurricane Milton. According to the Daily Wire, an estimated 20 homes in the Lake Placid area were skipped and did not receive door-to-door aid.

The Daily Wire reports that government employees told the outlet that homes with Trump signs or flags were bypassed from the end of October and into November due to the "best practices" guidance from the official. The houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote messages such as: "Trump sign no entry per leadership," in a government system, per the outlet.

John Holbrook has been the Mayor of Lake Placid for 19 years. He called the employee's actions surprising.

"It's unbelievable that we, as human beings can't come together and help our communities instead of destroying them," he said.

Holbrook said the community suffered damage from a tornado caused by Milton.

He said, "We have a trailer park just northeast of here where approximately 30 mobile homes were completely destroyed."

Mayor Holbrook added that a few other homes received damage in addition to some docks and trees.

"We'll get through it. The big thing, we just have to work together. This negativity, I think, has to stop. We just have to come together as a country and make it work," shared Holbrook.

Mayor Holbrook said the city of Lake Placid has a local agreement with Highlands County in regard to relief efforts.

"I've got to give FEMA credit, they told us right away that it was going to be tough for them to help everybody," he explained. "We have partnered with Highlands County. We have a local agreement, and we are pretty much picking up all the debris ourselves."

He said so far 20 loads, or 500 cubic yards of debris has been picked up.

"We just want them [residents] to know that in Lake Placid, we don't discriminate. We are going to take care of all of our citizens," shared Holbrook.

On Saturday, FEMA's administrator on employee misconduct, Deanne Criswell, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the employee had been fired, calling her actions "reprehensible" and a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation.

FOX 13 reached out to Marn'i Washingtion for a comment. She said:

I’m joining the whistleblowers and formally stating I executed direction of my immediate supervisors. I’m formally requesting a formal investigation of DR - 4834 requesting all incident reports and skipped homes due to political hostile encounters. FEMA instructed me not to speak to the media because they’d take care of this. And instead, they’re attempting a character assassination to protect their interest deploying under the Stafford Act.

Fox News contributed to this story.

