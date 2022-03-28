Ukraine, Afghanistan, mental health: 4-star General Mike Minihan describes role since taking over as commander

High-flying maneuvers, stunning acrobatics, and daring drops are what makes AirFest a one-of-kind spectacle drawing in crowds of more than 150,000 people to MacDill Air Force Base.

"I don't think there's a better venue in the country when it comes to bring a mission and a community together," U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan said.

Seeing it in action gives 4-star General Mike Minihan an overwhelming sense of pride.

"I just look in the mirror and I try to be worthy of the professionalism and passion that they put into their job. I try to be just as good as they are," Minihan said.

In October, he was sworn in as Commander of Air Mobility Command which is made up of more than 48,000 airmen responsible for refueling, transporting troops and supplies in and out of combat zones, and providing humanitarian relief.

PREVIOUS: All eyes on Tampa skies: AirFest 2022 is back

A defining image from August is a testament to their mission to save as many lives as possible boarding the cargo hold of a C-17 with more than 600 Afghanistan refugees.

"For us to have the opportunity to bring 120,000+ evacuees to a better life was an honor and a challenge," Minihan said.

Thursday, President Biden announced plans for the U.S. to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. Minihan says his command is ready to help if needed.

"I'm like you watching the news and trying to figure out if there is a role for us. If there is a role for us, we'll be ready," Minihan said.

Ready to put their own lives on the line to save others. It's a sworn duty with life-altering implications.

In January, Minihan tweeted a photo of his schedule showing he had a mental health appointment as a way to break the stigma surrounding mental health in military. A 4-star general with more than 100,000 servicemen and women under his command said he opened up about his own mental health journey, so those struggling feel like they can too.

Advertisement

"It was terrifying for me to do what I did and show that appointment. Go to the part of the hospital. Sit down and have that conversation and I learned more about myself in those 3 days than I have the previous 30 years," Minihan said.