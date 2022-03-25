All eyes on Tampa skies: AirFest 2022 is back

The skies are about to get louder this weekend as the Tampa Bay AirFest makes its return.

The event at MacDill Air Force Base is expected to draw over 150,000 people. It will be held Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. General admission and parking are free, but you can also buy premium seating.

Those who attend can expect the Navy’s Blue Angels, which is made up of 17 volunteers from fighter jet pilots to support officers. They spend two years touring the country, showing off precision moves.

But this is the first time in Tampa since 2018. The team said they’ve put together a bunch of new maneuvers using new aircraft – and they couldn’t be more excited.

"What a military town," said Captain Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. "What a great town the Tampa Bay and the greater area is. And to come back here and to put on a flight demonstration in this epic city is going to be absolutely fantastic for the team."

Even if you’ve been to a previous AirFest, the Blue Angels say you haven’t seen this show.

In addition, there will also be an F-22 demonstration too, along with the C-17.

In 2020, the AirFest was canceled due to the pandemic and it wasn’t scheduled last year. Organizers have started limiting the event to every two years because of budget cuts.

This year’s AirFest will also mark the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.

"We are super excited. We can't wait to open our doors again to MacDill Air Force Base's community here in Tampa Bay. It's been four years since we've been able to do this. It's really the only time we can open our doors to the entire public," Col. Johnson explained. "Everyone gets to come on to see all the aircraft that are here, we'll have a bunch on the ground. We will have an incredible line-up of aircraft actually in the air flying and demoing their capabilities."

For more information on this year's AirFest, head over to: www.tampabayairfest.com.