Ukrainian student at USF feels 'like the most lonely person in the world' as family back home prepares for war

It is an unenviable position, being in Tampa, Florida as family members back home, thousands of miles away, are under attack by Russia.

"When I heard the news about Ukraine, I was crying and just thought I was going to faint, and someone else was going to find me later," University of South Florida student Anna Iermolaireva told FOX 13. "I felt like the most lonely person in the world, far away from family, not being able to help them, having no one else to support me here, having no one else to understand."

Anna’s family lives in a city in the central part of the country, about two hours south of the capitol. The violence has not made it there. Still, people are preparing. Many young men, like Anna’s brother, are enlisting in the Territorial Defense, a subunit of the Army.

"I am super scared that he might get hurt," she said.

Anastasiya Pylpenko’s family lives in Lviv, in the western part of the country. When the American and Canadian embassies were evacuated from Kiev, they were moved to Lviv which was considered safe at that time.

That perception didn’t last long. A short time later, embassy personnel were moved out of the country for their safety.

As the violence progresses the people of Lviv, including Anastasiya’s family, are beginning to worry.

"I know a lot of people have left their apartments and homes, which they have worked really hard for, and they tried escaping to Europe," she explained.

Those who are staying behind, like Anastasiya’s family, are preparing for what could be darker days ahead.

"I think they are terrified," she said. "It is really scary. They put newspaper and duct tape on their windows. People say if there are any explosions, there is going to be a lot of glass, even if it is far away, glass is going to break."

She added, "We don’t want war. We don’t want people to die. We don’t want any conflict. We are peaceful by nature."