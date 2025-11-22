Unattended candle sparks house fire in Spring Hill: HCFR

The Brief An unattended candle sparked a house fire in Spring Hill, according to Hernando County Fire and Rescue. Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Deltona Blvd. where they found heavy smoke coming from the front door. Investigators say the home sustained moderate smoke damage.



Hernando County Fire and Rescue is reminding people of candle safety after a fire broke out at a Spring Hill home on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Deltona Blvd. where they found heavy smoke coming from the front door.

Crews forced their way in and found the fire inside a closet.

Unattended candles in the closet started the fire, according to HCFR.

What they're saying:

"HCFR wants to remind everyone the importance of never leaving open flames unattended and if you are going to burn candles make sure they are a safe distance away from any combustible materials," HCFR said.

Investigators say the home sustained moderate smoke damage.

