Tampa police share tips to protect your home from crime during holiday travel

Most people have a checklist when it's time to leave for a trip, but the holiday travel time presents criminals with opportunity. So local law enforcement shared some tips, so residents aren’t setting themselves up for any burglaries.

Tampa Bay area law enforcement are reminding everyone this holiday season to include home safety in their travel checklist, so criminals don’t move in.

"When you’re in a rush to get to the airport or get on the road, you may forget the little things," said Jonee’ Lewis, a spokesperson with Tampa Police Department. "Making sure that all of your doors are locked, making sure that all of your security cameras are working, and they’re operational."

Online shopping deals are happening now, but Tampa police said packages and mail sitting around the door are a beacon for thieves. So, officers recommend that you time your deliveries well.

"That is a huge thing we see this time of year. So what you want to do is if you can schedule your delivery, so you know that either you will be there or someone that you trust will be there. Or you can set a delivery drop off location where you can physically go and unlock a locker and pick it up," said Lewis.

The U.S. Postal Service also allows residents to request a hold on mail for up to 30 days.

"I have cameras, and I have two cats. So, my neighbor has a key to my house, and she’s feeding my cats," said Jodi Fritsche, a Clearwater resident.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office also shared tips for when you’re traveling, like collecting spare keys from outside, locking the door connecting your garage to your house and asking a friend or trusted neighbor to watch your house.

"We’re really lucky because my sister-in-law lives next door, so that makes it really easy for us," said Barry Cooper, a Homosassa Springs resident. "No one is in your business, but everyone knows what’s going on. And if something’s out of place, instantly the word goes around."

Tampa police and many other local law enforcement offices offer vacation home watch programs where officers can check up on your house for you.

"[The officers can] just drive by, stop by to have that extra presence, extra layer of security as well," said Lewis.

Law enforcement officers also advise against posting your travel plans on social media or while you’re on your trip. It’s tempting to share, but police said you never know who’s keeping tabs to break in.