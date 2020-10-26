Undercover operation results in 22 arrests, three potential trafficking victims

An undercover sting involving several local agencies landed 22 people behind bars and identified three potential trafficking victims in the process.

St. Petersburg police say their Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit partnered with the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force specifically to find and rescue potential human trafficking victims.

Detectives set up a room at a local motel Friday and posted online ads looking for sex workers. Those who responded to the ads were instead screened to see if they were potential trafficking victims and were given the chance to go with social service counselors.

At the end of the two-day operation, police said, three potential human trafficking victims were identified -- all adults. There were also 22 people arrested on charges including prostitution, narcotic drug violations, and outstanding warrants.

No names or other details were provided.



