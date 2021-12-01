Underground Film Festival gives Tampa movies chance on the silver screen

A Bay Area film festival is giving local independent filmmakers their chance on the silver screen.

The Tampa Bay Underground film festival is meant to give movies, that otherwise might not be seen, a bigger stage. The festival starts Thursday, December 2 and runs through the weekend.

One local actress, Ashlyn Jade Lopez, is starring in two of the films, and has a third coming up on the Disney Channel.

Tickets to the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival are available at tbuff2021.eventive.org.