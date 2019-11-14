Understand those new tech features before purchasing a car

There are a lot of new innovations making us safer and more connected when it comes to new cars – and there are ways determine how to pick the technology that's right for you -- and your budget.

Car technology is advancing at high speeds with with features exclusive to luxury models which are now moving mainstream.

Shawn Spiegel, who operates The Car Haggler, a business that negotiates car deals for you said consumers want the latest in safety.

"Whether it's for them or their kids, their first time drivers which is important or their parents, older people, they want those driver-assist packages,” he says.

Driver’s assistance uses sensor technology for things like:

Blind spot detection

Radar cruise control to maintain distance between cars

Automatic high beams

Lane departure warnings and

Lane keep assist

And it doesn't have to break the bank -

"You can get a brand new base car in the high teens that is going to have some of this technology,” Spiegel said.

If you want to kick it up a notch, luxury cars still boast the latest tech first.

Wesam Khouj, a sales manager for Volvo cars in Tampa, said he is aware of some of the latest innovations.

“So, one of the big features is this ability for the car to sense what's around it and that comes from the cameras,” he said, “and there's even one in the front. Yes, and on each side, and even one in the back that gives you a birds-eye view.”

Volvo is widely considered one of the safest vehicles on the market.

“What’s nice about Volvo is whenever they invent something they don't put a patent on it because they want to share it to make sure people are safe,” Khouj said. “God forbid if there's a side impact…there's an energy absorber that takes the impact around the car so it doesn't impact the cabin. The actual seat will move a couple inches away from the door so it doesn't it takes you away from the impact,”

Inside the car is a 9-inch screen touch screen, and you can zoom in on like a tablet. There’s also a navigation media from your phone that is displayed. But you can always drive down costs by steering clear of unnecessary bells and whistles.

“Everybody doesn't understand what everything does yet.” Spiegel said. “I explain, they say ‘I don't do that,’ I say, ‘Then, don't pay for it.’”