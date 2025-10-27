Unearthing the lost history of Pinellas County’s Tiki Gardens

The Brief Tiki Gardens was a Polynesian themed attraction in Indian Shores, that was opened in 1964 by Frank and Jo Byers. They turned their souvenir shop into a tropical getaway. Guests could stroll along decorated trails, shop for souvenirs, and eat at Trader Frank’s restaurant. By the late 1980s, interest in Tiki culture declined, and Tiki Gardens closed down. In 1990, Pinellas County bought the property and renamed it Tiki Gardens Park. It is now a beach lot, with only the name left from its exciting past.



Before Walt Disney World and big theme parks dominated Florida tourism, a roadside attraction called Tiki Gardens drew guests to the Indian Shores beaches.

The backstory:

This once-popular Polynesian paradise opened in 1964. It was created by Frank and Jo Byers, who turned a small souvenir shop into a 12-acre Polynesian-themed destination. Tiki Gardens was filled with plant life, Tiki torches, animals, and hand-carved statues.

Local historian Bill DeYoung says the Byers captured a national craze at the time, and monetized the fascination with South Pacific culture. The Byers dedicated much of their lives to the project. They successfully designed, built and ran the park themselves.

"Frank and Jo were crazy about Tiki culture," DeYoung explained. "In Pinellas County, 1964, there was nothing like it."

The attraction was a large, immersive experience. Visitors walked trails surrounded by tropical plants and colorful birds, along with a man-made lagoon filled with fish.

The gift shop at the center offered Tiki souvenirs and memorabilia that became a signature of Tiki Gardens.

The restaurant, Trader Frank’s, featured live organ music, torch-lighting ceremonies, and tropical dinners. During meals, guests would be seated beneath the swaying palms, serenaded by exotic music, with a coconut drink in hand.

The organist played island tunes like ‘Blue Hawaii’, ‘Aloha O’e’, ‘Beyond the Reef’ and ‘Lovely Hula Hands’.

Timeline:

Tiki Gardens was a popular tropical getaway for families and helped make Indian Shores well-known. But by the late 1980s, interest in Tiki culture declined, leading to the park's closure. In 1990, Pinellas County purchased the property.

Today, the 12-acre site is now a parking lot called Tiki Gardens Park, with nature taking over most of the area. The only visible trace for passerbys is the name on the sign for the parking lot. However, longtime residents remember when it was lively with burning torches, roaming peacocks, and half a million annual visitors.

DeYoung says that the loss of places like Tiki Gardens reflects a loss of local character and creativity that once embodied Florida’s coastal charm.

For more stories about Tiki Gardens or vintage Pinellas County history, click here.