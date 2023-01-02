Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration

It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that.

Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.

The house is now known as Whimzeyland, and it features, bright paint, tile, yard, sculptures and creative works of art as far as the eye can see. On property, you will see blue bottle trees, fountains, junk art animals and something unusual no matter where you look, including more than 900 bowling balls the couple has collected and even had mailed to them from fans of their work.

READ: 3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa

"We've had a couple music videos shot here. We had a bunch of national touring musicians hang out here and write music. The house is in a movie called ‘Chu And Blossom’ with Alan Cummings, that's on Netflix right now. A lot of people get inspired when they come here." Ramquist said.

Whimzeyland has been featured on roadside America and even Oprah Winfrey.

A little over 20 years ago at Whimzeyland, they started house concerts on a stage they built with a variety of famous artists that would attend, including a private party actor Jeff Daniels had there.