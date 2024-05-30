Expand / Collapse search

How you can preview Universal Orlando's Epic Universe for free before it opens

By Abigail Lafferty
Published  May 30, 2024 1:56pm EDT
Epic Universe Super Nintendo World preview

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando announced an all-new Epic Universe sneak peek experience that is coming to CityWalk this summer. 

The space previously home to the Universal Legacy Store will now be home to the brand new Epic Universe Preview Center come June 2024. 

The front gate of Universal Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

This all-new interactive experience allows guests to get an up-close look at the new theme park ahead of its opening in 2025.

The store will be home to a massive model offering a bird's-eye view of the entire park and will also be the hub for all information regarding the new attractions and experiences.

Epic Universe: See construction progress 

Guests will also be able to see exciting elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices. 

The space will also be selling a variety of brand-new collections of Epic Universe merchandise and will have photo ops available with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five spectacular worlds.