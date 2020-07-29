Universal Orlando opens Halloween Horror Nights tribute store

A Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store has opened at Universal Orlando Resort.

On Friday, Universal Orlando Resort announced that the 30th year of Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year," Universal wrote in a press release. "Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

Dedicated to the legacy of the event and its fans, Universal Orlando Resort opened a Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store. It gives park guests the opportunity to take home specialty, retro-themed merchandise inspired by the history of the Halloween event.

The store is open during regular theme parks at Universal Studios Florida.

The merchandise inside the store can also be purchased on the Universal Orlando website.

