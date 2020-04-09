Universal Orlando Resort extends closure until May 31, part-time workers to be furloughed

article

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that they are extending the closure of their parks, hotels, and CityWalk until May 31st.

They said that they will "continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials."

In a news release, Universal said that team members will be paid 100 percent through April 19. However, starting April 20, team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay. With this, employees will be asked to adjust their work accordingly.

However, a small group of team members will reportedly be asked to continue working at 100 percent and will be paid at that level.

Universal added that part-time workers will be furloughed starting May 3. The cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them will be fully covered during this time.

"During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them. All of these team members remain in our thoughts – and, while we don’t yet know when, we look forward to returning them to work one day," Universal stated.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney World resorts remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

